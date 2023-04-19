Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

New technical director for SA hockey

Published: Wednesday, 19 April 2023

These initiatives are expected to elevate the level of play in South African hockey and put the national teams on a path to success on the international stage.


South African Hockey has appointed Kurt Cerfontyne as the Technical Director for both the men’s and women’s programmes. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

South African hockey is committed to developing a high-performance structure that will enable its national teams to achieve their full potential on the international stage.

