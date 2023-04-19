Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

U-21 USWNT Take Gold at JPAC After Defeating Argentina in Shootout

IMAGES TAKEN BY WORLD SPORT PICS

SAINT MICHAEL, Barbados – The U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team rematched Argentina in the final of the 2023 Junior Pan American Championships at Wildey Hockey Centre located in the Sir Garfield Sobers Sport Complex in Saint Michael, Barbados. Propelled by passion and determination, the Junior United Eagles tied Argentina 1-1 at the end of regulation, then executed on their shootouts to win 4-1 in four rounds.

