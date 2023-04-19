

IMAGES TAKEN BY WORLD SPORT PICS



SAINT MICHAEL, Barbados – The U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team rematched Argentina in the final of the 2023 Junior Pan American Championships at Wildey Hockey Centre located in the Sir Garfield Sobers Sport Complex in Saint Michael, Barbados. Propelled by passion and determination, the Junior United Eagles tied Argentina 1-1 at the end of regulation, then executed on their shootouts to win 4-1 in four rounds.



