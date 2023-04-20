Mumtaz Khan was part of the women’s team which won silver in the 2018 Youth Olympics and courtesy of her hard work, she has risen through the ranks in recent year.





Khan in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



Mumtaz Khan, one of the brightest prospects in Indian women’s hockey right now, is among the players who are part of the ongoing senior women’s national coaching camp, which began on April 9 and will conclude on May 13, 2023 at SAI, Bengaluru.



