By Stephen Rutto





St Anthony Boys Kitale's Gideon Koech (left) shields the ball against Bramuel Nyabuto of Kapsabet High School during the Rift Valley Secondary School games at Hill School on April 8. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]



Rift Valley region is looking up to St Anthony Boys Kitale for a win as it eyes to top the charts at the Kenyan Secondary School games set for Eldoret, the City of Champions from Tuesday.