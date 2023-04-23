Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Two wins in two for Great Britain men and women at Christchurch

Published: Sunday, 23 April 2023 10:00 | Hits: 87



FIH Hockey Pro League action continued in Christchurch, New Zealand with Great Britain men taking on Australia, followed by women’s action between hosts New Zealand and Great Britain. Great Britain remained perfect in the mini-tournament, with both the men and women’s team securing impressive victories. The men’s team edged past Australia in a closely fought encounter, winning 2-1, while the women’s team dominated the hosts in the second game, winning 2-0, but the scoreline would have been further lopsided had their attackers put finishing touches to the many chances they created.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.