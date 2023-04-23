



FIH Hockey Pro League action continued in Christchurch, New Zealand with Great Britain men taking on Australia, followed by women’s action between hosts New Zealand and Great Britain. Great Britain remained perfect in the mini-tournament, with both the men and women’s team securing impressive victories. The men’s team edged past Australia in a closely fought encounter, winning 2-1, while the women’s team dominated the hosts in the second game, winning 2-0, but the scoreline would have been further lopsided had their attackers put finishing touches to the many chances they created.



