By Tariq Ali



Australian hockey player Jake Whetton completed his 250 senior international hockey matches during the course of the match played between Australia and the Great Britain in Men's FIH Pro League at Nga Puna Wai Sports Hub, Christchurch, New Zealand 23 April 2023.





Jacob Thomas Whetton was born on 15 June 1991at Brisbane Australia. Jacob Whetton made his debut in senior international hockey in 2011. He was selected for the London Olympics 2012 but he didn't play any match.



Jacob Whetton in the major International hockey competitions:

Years/Venues/Caps

Olympic Games

2016 Rio de Janeiro - 6

2020 Tokyo - 8



FIH Hockey World Cup

2014 The Hague - 7

2018 Bhubaneswar - 6

2023 Bhubaneswar and Rourkela - 6



FIH Hockey Champions Trophy

2012 Melbourne - 6

2014 Bhubaneswar - 6

2018 Breda - 6



FIH Hockey World League

2014 (Finals) New Delhi - 6

2015 (Semi Finals) Antwerp - 7

2017 (Semi Finals) Johannesburg - 7

2017 (Finals) Bhubaneswar - 6



FIH Hockey Pro League

2019. various - 14

2020-21 various - 8

2022-23. various - 5* (in progress)



Commonwealth Games

2014 Glasgow - 6

2018 Gold Coast - 6

2022 Birmingham - 6



Oceania Cup

2013 Stratford - 4

2017 Sydney - 3

2019 Rockhampton - 3



Sultan Azlan Shah Cup

2011 Ipoh - 4

2013 Ipoh - 6

2014 Ipoh - 6

2015 Ipoh - 6

2016 Ipoh - 3

2017 Ipoh - 6

2018 Ipoh - 6



Following is the list of Australians who appeared in 250 and more senior international hockey matches:

Caps Players. Career - span

417 Eddie Ockenden 2006 - 2023*

365 Jamie Dwyer 2001 - 2016

321 Jay Stacy. 1987 - 2000

319 Brent Livermore 1997 - 2009

312 Liam de Young. 2001 - 2014

291 Mark Knowles. 2004 - 2016

281 Michael York 1984 - 2000

274 Stephen Davies. 1989 - 2000

256 Robert Hammond 2001 - 2014

250 Jacob Whetton. 2011 - 2023*

* Still active

Australian men's hockey player who missed the landmark:

242 Matthew Wells. 1998 - 2008