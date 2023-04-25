Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

KHC Swans lay down marker with emphatic win over Weatherhead Gazelles

Published: Tuesday, 25 April 2023 10:00

Kampala Hockey Club Swan’s 5-0 thrashing of Weatherhead Gazelles in the Ugabdab National Hockey League points to the fact that the side is getting closer to its mission of winning this season’s league title.

Charles Lwanga


Swans forwards celebrate after scoring a goal. Photos by Charles Lwanga

Kampala Hockey Club forward Lucky Akello believes her side was able to beat table leaders Gazelles due to the good form they currently enjoy.

