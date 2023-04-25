Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Odisha extends Indian Hockey team sponsorship till 2033

Published: Tuesday, 25 April 2023 10:00 | Hits: 29

The decision in this regard was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Naveen Patnaik.


Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik interacts with the Indian hockey team. (Odisha Sports)

The Odisha government on Monday decided to further extend its sponsorship for both the Men and Women Indian Hockey Teams (senior and junior) for another ten years from 2023 to 2033. The decision in this regard was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Naveen Patnaik.

