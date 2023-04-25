The decision in this regard was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Naveen Patnaik.





Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik interacts with the Indian hockey team. (Odisha Sports)



The Odisha government on Monday decided to further extend its sponsorship for both the Men and Women Indian Hockey Teams (senior and junior) for another ten years from 2023 to 2033. The decision in this regard was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Naveen Patnaik.



