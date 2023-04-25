

With over 100 International Caps, Mizoram's first Olympian hockey player says she is happy to see more youngsters from her state taking up the sport



Bengaluru: Hockey India's latest initiative to engage various districts across the country through their ‘Hockey India ka Abhiyan Har Ghar Ho Hockey Ki Pehchan’ program has seen several takers in Mizoram, where young players are swiftly coming up the ranks.



