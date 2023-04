By Washington Onyango





Nyamira Girls hockey team in Eldoret for the national school games.[Washington Onyango,Standard]



Nyanza regional hockey girls champions Nyamira Girls from Siaya County kicked off the 2023 Kenya Secondary Schools Term One National Games on a high note after thrashing St Charles Lwanga from Coast 5-0 at Hill School in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on Tuesday.