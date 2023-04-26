By Tariq Ali



The fourth edition of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23 has a new format. This time the event divided into mini tournaments to be held in the participants' countries.





Following is the statistics of the mini tournaments



Key:

1. Venues for the mini tournaments

2. Matches played

3. Matches out right decided

4. Drawn matches decided in the shootout

5. Goals scored

6. Dates for the mini tournaments



The Men's FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23:

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6

Venues. Matches Decided Shootout Goals Dates

Bhubaneswar. 6. 4. 2. 34. 28 October - 6 November 2022

Mendoza. 6. 5. 1. 22. 4 November - 9 November 2022

Santiago

del Estero. 6. 2. 4. 21. 13 December - 18 December 2022

Hobert. 6. 5. 1. 25. 28 February - 5 March 2023

Rourkela. 6. 5. 1. 31. 10 March - 15 March 2023

Christchurch. 3. 3. 0. 13. 22 April - 28 April 2023* ( in progress)



Women's FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23:

Mendoza. 6. 2. 4. 25. 4 November - 9 November 2022

Santiago

del Estero. 6. 6. 0. 19. 13 December - 18 December 2022

Sydney. 6. 3. 3. 21. 10 February -15 February 2023

Wellington. 6. 4. 2. 23. 18 February - 26 February 2023

Hobart. 6. 5. 1. 12. 28 February - 3 March 2023

Christchurch. 3. 3. 0. 6. 22 April - 28 April 2023* ( in progress)