FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23: Mini Tournaments Stats

Published: Wednesday, 26 April 2023 10:00 | Hits: 3

By Tariq Ali

The fourth edition of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23 has a new format. This time the event divided into mini tournaments to be held in the participants' countries.



Following is the statistics of the mini tournaments

Key:
1. Venues for the mini tournaments
2. Matches played
3. Matches out right decided
4. Drawn matches decided in the shootout
5. Goals scored
6. Dates for the mini tournaments

The Men's FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23:
       1.                 2.             3.           4.             5.           6
Venues.       Matches Decided Shootout Goals Dates
Bhubaneswar.   6.          4.             2.           34.     28 October - 6 November 2022
Mendoza.           6.          5.             1.           22.     4 November - 9 November 2022
Santiago
del Estero.          6.          2.             4.           21.     13 December - 18 December 2022
Hobert.                6.          5.             1.          25.      28 February - 5 March 2023
Rourkela.             6.          5.             1.          31.      10 March - 15 March 2023
Christchurch.      3.          3.             0.         13.       22 April - 28 April 2023* ( in progress)

Women's FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23:
Mendoza.             6.          2.            4.        25.        4 November - 9 November 2022
Santiago
del Estero.            6.          6.            0.        19.        13 December - 18 December 2022
Sydney.                  6.          3.           3.        21.         10 February -15 February 2023
Wellington.            6.          4.           2.        23.        18 February - 26 February 2023
Hobart.                   6.          5.           1.        12.        28 February - 3 March 2023
Christchurch.         3.          3.           0.           6.       22 April - 28 April 2023* ( in progress)

