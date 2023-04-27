Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Men's FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23: Mini Tournaments Summary

Published: Thursday, 27 April 2023 10:00 | Hits: 5

By Tariq Ali

Following is the summary of the mini tournaments organised for the fourth edition of the men's FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23



1. Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, India, 28 October - 6 November, 2022:
Participating teams: 1 India 2 Spain 3 New Zealand, matches 6

2. Estadio Mendocino de Hockey, Mendoza, Argentina, 4 - 9 November, 2022:
Participating teams: 1 Argentina 2 Germany 3 Belgium, matches 6

3. Polideportivo Provincial, Santiago del Estero, Argentina, 13 - 18 December, 2022:
Participating teams: 1 Great Britain 2 Netherlands 3 Argentina, Matches 6

4. Tasmanian Hockey Centre, Hobart, Australia, 28 February - 5 March, 2023:
Participating teams: 1 Argentina 2 Australia 3 Spain, matches 6

5. Birsa Munda International Stadium, Rourkela, India, 10 - 15 March, 2023:
Participating teams: 1 India 2 Germany 3 Australia, matches 6

6. Nga Puna Wai Sports Hub Christchurch, New Zealand, 22 - 30 April, 2023:
Participating teams: 1 Great Britain 2 Australia 3 New Zealand, matches 6

7. Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London, England, Great Britain, 26 May - 4 June, 2023:
Participating teams: 1. Great Britain 2 India 3 Belgium, matches 6

8. HC Orange-Rood, Eindhoven, Netherlands, 7 - 12 June, 2023:
Participating teams: 1 Netherlands 2 Argentina 3 India, matches 6

9. Wilrijkse Plein, Antwerp, Belgium, 16 - 21 June, 2023:
Participating teams: 1 Belgium 2 Argentina 3 New Zealand, matches 6

10. Lee Valley Hockey Centre, London, England, Great Britain, 16 - 21 June, 2023:
Participating teams: 1 Great Britain 2 Spain 3 Germany, matches 6

11. Wagener Stadium, Amsterdam, Netherlands, 23 - 28 June, 2023:
Participating teams: 1 Netherlands 2 Germany 3 New Zealand, matches 6

12. Wilrijkse Plein, Antwerp, Belgium, 30 June - 5 July, 2023:
Participating teams: 1 Belgium 2 Netherlands 3 Spain, matches 6

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.