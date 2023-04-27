By Tariq Ali



Following is the summary of the mini tournaments organised for the fourth edition of the men's FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23





1. Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, India, 28 October - 6 November, 2022:

Participating teams: 1 India 2 Spain 3 New Zealand, matches 6



2. Estadio Mendocino de Hockey, Mendoza, Argentina, 4 - 9 November, 2022:

Participating teams: 1 Argentina 2 Germany 3 Belgium, matches 6



3. Polideportivo Provincial, Santiago del Estero, Argentina, 13 - 18 December, 2022:

Participating teams: 1 Great Britain 2 Netherlands 3 Argentina, Matches 6



4. Tasmanian Hockey Centre, Hobart, Australia, 28 February - 5 March, 2023:

Participating teams: 1 Argentina 2 Australia 3 Spain, matches 6



5. Birsa Munda International Stadium, Rourkela, India, 10 - 15 March, 2023:

Participating teams: 1 India 2 Germany 3 Australia, matches 6



6. Nga Puna Wai Sports Hub Christchurch, New Zealand, 22 - 30 April, 2023:

Participating teams: 1 Great Britain 2 Australia 3 New Zealand, matches 6



7. Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London, England, Great Britain, 26 May - 4 June, 2023:

Participating teams: 1. Great Britain 2 India 3 Belgium, matches 6



8. HC Orange-Rood, Eindhoven, Netherlands, 7 - 12 June, 2023:

Participating teams: 1 Netherlands 2 Argentina 3 India, matches 6



9. Wilrijkse Plein, Antwerp, Belgium, 16 - 21 June, 2023:

Participating teams: 1 Belgium 2 Argentina 3 New Zealand, matches 6



10. Lee Valley Hockey Centre, London, England, Great Britain, 16 - 21 June, 2023:

Participating teams: 1 Great Britain 2 Spain 3 Germany, matches 6



11. Wagener Stadium, Amsterdam, Netherlands, 23 - 28 June, 2023:

Participating teams: 1 Netherlands 2 Germany 3 New Zealand, matches 6



12. Wilrijkse Plein, Antwerp, Belgium, 30 June - 5 July, 2023:

Participating teams: 1 Belgium 2 Netherlands 3 Spain, matches 6