FIH Hockey Pro League: Leading Goal Scorers

By Tariq Ali



Alexander Hendrickx of Belgium became the highest goal scorers in the FIH Men's Hockey Pro League event, Alexander Hendrickx scored 41 goals, Harmanpreet Singh of India is second to him with 40 goals in this prestigious league.







Following is the list of players who scored 20 or more goals in FIH Men's Hockey Pro League event:



41 goals - Alexander Hendrickx (Belgium)

40 goals - Harmanpreet Singh (India)

26 goals - Samuel Ward (Great Britain and England)

25 goals - Tom Boon ( Belgium)

22 goals - Jip Janssen (Netherlands)

22 goals - Nick Bandurak (Great Britain and England)

21 goals - Blake Govers (Australia)

20 goals - Thierry Brinkman (Netherlands)



Frederick Matla of Netherlands with 32 goals is the leading goal scorers in the FIH Women's Hockey Pro League, see the list of players who scored 15 or more goals in the women's event



32 goals - Frederick Matla (Netherlands)

29 goals - Olivia Merry ( New Zealand)

26 goals - Yibbi Jansen (Netherlands)

22 goals - Agustina Gorzelany (Argentina)

17 goals - Gu Bingfeng (China)

16 goals - Lidewij Welten (Netherlands)

16 goals - Maria Jose Granatto (Argentina)

15 goals - Charlotte Stapenhorst (Germany)