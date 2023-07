'National Championship is a great learning curve for young players,’ says Hockey Madhya Pradesh Coach after winning 13th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2023





Rourkela, Odisha: Hockey Madhya Pradesh on Friday were crowned Champions of the 13th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2023 beating Hockey Jharkhand 1-0 in the Final. With the win, Hockey Madhya Pradesh not only lifted the Title for the first time but also remained unbeaten in the tournament.