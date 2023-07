EuroHockey U 18 Youth Championship II - A & Championship II - B - 2023

By Tariq Ali



EuroHockey U 18 Youth (Boys and Girls) Championship II - A & II - B - 2023 will be starting shortly.







The following teams are participating in the Championships:



EuroHockey U 18 Boys Championship II - A , Alanya, Turkey from 10 July to 15 July, 2023:

Bulgaria, Croatia, Finland, France, Turkey, Ukraine



EuroHockey U 18 Girls Championship II - A, Zagreb, Croatia from 10 July to 15 July, 2023:

Croatia, Czech Republic, Italy, Lithuania, Switzerland



EuroHockey U 18 Boys Championship II - B, Swansea, Wales from 9 July to 15 July, 2023:

Czech Republic, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Switzerland, Wales

Slovania and Armenia withdrawn.



EuroHockey U 18 Girls Championship II -B, Swansea, Wales from 9 July to 15 July, 2023:

Poland, Turkey, Wales

Belarus is excluded

Ukraine withdrawn