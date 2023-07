EuroHockey U 18 Youth Championship: The previous Final Standing

By Tariq Ali



EuroHockey under 18 years Youth (Boys and Girls) Championships - 2023 are, now, in progress in Gerd-Wellen-Hockeyanlage, Krefeld, Germany from 8 July to 16 July, 2023







The participating teams for the EuroHockey U 18 Youth Championship - 2023:

Boys Championship - Austria, Belgium, England, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Poland, Scotland and Spain.

Russia is excluded.



Girls Championship - Austria, Belgium, England, France, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Scotland and Spain.

Russia is excluded.



EuroHockey U 18 Boys Championship -

The Previous Final Standing:



2002 - Rotterdam, Netherlands:

1 Ireland 2 Germany 3 Netherlands 4 Belgium 5 France 6 Spain 7 England 8 Poland

2003 - Barcelona, Spain:

1 Netherlands 2 Ireland 3 Spain 4 Belgium 5 Germany 6 Scotland 7 France 8 Russia

2005 - Gniezno, Poland:

1 Netherlands 2 Belgium 3 England 4 Ireland 5 Germany 6 Scotland 7 Spain 8 Poland

2007 - Edinburgh, Scotland:

1 Germany 2 Netherlands 3 Belgium 4 England 5 Scotland 6 Russia 7 France 8 Ireland

2009 - Nivelles, Belgium:

1 Belgium 2 Germany 3 Netherlands 4 England 5 Spain 6 Russia 7 Scotland 8 Poland

2011 - Utrecht, Netherlands:

1 Belgium 2 Spain 3 Germany 4 Netherlands 5 England 6 France 7 Ireland 8 Russia

2013 - Vienna, Austria:

1 Spain 2 Germany 3 Netherlands 4 England 5 Belgium 6 Scotland 7 France 8 Austria

2015 - Santander, Spain:

1 Germany 2 Netherlands 3 Spain 4 Belgium 5 Ireland 6 England 6 Scotland 8 Russia

2017- Cork, Ireland:

1 Germany 2 Netherlands 3 Belgium 4 England 5 Spain 6 Ireland 7 Italy 8 Czech Republic

2019 - Santander, Spain:

1 Spain 2 Netherlands 3 Germany 4 Belgium 5 England 6 Ireland 7 France 8 Poland

2021 - Valencia, Spain:

1 Germany 2 Netherlands 3 Spain 4 Belgium 5 Russia



EuroHockey U 18 Girls Championship -

The Previous Final Standing:



2002 - Rotterdam, Netherlands:

1 Germany 2 Netherlands 3 Spain 4 England 5 France 6 Ireland 7 Belgium 8 Poland

2003 - Dublin, Ireland:

1 Netherlands 2 Germany 3 England 4 Spain 5 Ukraine 6 Ireland 7 Scotland 8 France

2005 - Siemianowice Slaskie, Poland:

1 Netherlands 2 Germany 3 Spain 4 Ireland 5 Belgium 6 England 7 Ukraine 8 Poland

2007 - Edinburgh, Scotland:

1 Germany 2 Netherlands 3 Belgium 4 England 5 Scotland 6 Russia 7 France 8 Ireland

2009 - Nivelles, Belgium:

1 Netherlands 2 Germany 3 England 4 Belgium 5 Ireland 6 France 7 Russia 8 Lithuania

2011 - Utrecht, Netherlands:

1 Netherlands 2 Germany 3 England 4 Ireland 5 France 6 Belgium 7 Scotland 8 Spain

2013 - Dublin, Ireland:

1 Netherlands 2 Germany 3 England 4 France 5 Belgium 6 Russia 7 Ireland 8 Wales

2015 - Santander, Spain:

1 Netherlands 2 Germany 3 England 4 Belgium 5 Spain 6 Russia 7 France 8 Scotland

2016 - Cork, Ireland:

1 Netherlands 2 Germany 3 England 4 Belgium 5 Spain 6 Ireland 7 Russia 8 Poland

2018 - Santander, Spain:

1 Netherlands 2 Belgium 3 England 4 Germany 5 Spain 6 Ireland 7 Belarus 8 France

2021 - Valencia, Spain:

1 Germany 2 Spain 3 Netherlands 4 Belgium 5 Russia