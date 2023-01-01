'In our era, Chennai was what Odisha is today for hockey tournaments,' says former India Captain Tushar Khandker

Hockey India's Chennai Chronicles captures the city's enthusiasm towards hockey ahead of the forthcoming Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023







New Delhi: There is palpable excitement among hockey fans as international hockey returns to Chennai after 16 long years, with the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 set to begin on August 3rd at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore. Adding to the excitement, Hockey India's Chennai Chronicles Series revisits some of the city's iconic matches, which have witnessed some mega rivalries unfold.



