Dutch Goalkeeping Coach Dennis van de Pol to conduct special camps with Indian Men’s Hockey Team

These special camps are part of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team’s preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023







New Delhi: Dennis van de Pol, a well-known hockey goalkeeping Coach from the Netherlands, is scheduled to hold two special camps for the Indian Men's Hockey Team goalkeepers. Dennis van de Pol’s first camp with the Indian Team will begin on 13th July 2023 and end on 19 July 2023. Dennis will return to India from 7th September 2023 to the 14th September 2023 to conduct another training session with the team ahead of the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023.



