Atlanta Comes Away with Victory at the 2023 U-14 Girls Nexus Championship



Images Taken by Dan Trevino



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Kicking off the 2023 Junior Nexus Championship (NXC), presented by Osaka Hockey, this weekend was the U-14 Girls division. Sixteen teams of talented players selected from the Nexus program gathered at the Virginia Beach Regional Training Center in Virginia Beach, Va. to participate in practices and games, and to compete for the top spot in the U-14 Girls age division.