Hockey India congratulates Faheem Khan and Zeeshan Malik for promotion to FIH International Panel Technical Official for Hockey

Both Faheem Khan and Zeeshan Malik worked their way from the domestic circuit to the international level







New Delhi: Hockey India on Monday extended congratulations to Faheem Khan and Zeeshan Malik on being promoted to FIH International Panel Technical Official for Hockey by FIH Officials Committee. Both Faheem Khan and Zeeshan Malik worked their way from the domestic circuit to the international level and were appointed to various tournaments around the globe over the past few years, garnering experience and reputation as Technical Officials.



