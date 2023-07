Malaysia's European Tour hits snag

By Jugjet Singh





“Belgium and the Netherlands have declined to play Malaysia, so we are awaiting a response from France,” said national junior coach Amin Rahim today. -NSTP/ASYRAF HAMZAH



KUALA LUMPUR: Only Germany has responded, while Belgium and the Netherlands have declined Malaysia's invitation to play friendly matches in preparation for the Junior World Cup (JWC) here in December.