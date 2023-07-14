Oceania Hockey5s FIH World Cup Qualifiers: Review

By Tariq Ali



Hockey5s Oceania Cup in both the men's and women's category will be starting at Keith Hunt Park, Gold Coast Hockey Centre, Gold Coast, Australia from 10 to 14 July, 2023 as a Qualifiers for the FIH Hockey5s Men's and Women's World Cup, Oman, Muscat from 24 to 31 January, 2024.









7 men's and as many women's teams are participating in Hockey5s Oceania Cup 2023:

Australia, Fiji, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Vanuatu.

Samoa withdrawn due to some visa issues.



The two finalists and the bronze medalist from Oceania Hockey5s Qualifiers 2023 will be participants for the FIH Hockey5s World Cup, Oman 2024 where 16 men's and 16 women's teams are participating.



Following teams qualified from the other Qualifiers for the FIH Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024:



African Nations Hockey5s Qualifiers, Ismailia, Egypt, 10-15 December, 2022:

Men's: Egypt, Kenya and Nigeria

Women's: Namibia, South Africa and Zambia



EuroHockey5s Championship, Walcz, Poland, 6-9 July, 2022:

Men's: Belgium, Netherlands and Poland

Women's: Netherlands, Poland and Ukraine



Pan American Hockey5s Qualifiers, Kingston, Jamaica, 4-11June, 2023:

Men's: Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and United States

Women's: Paraguay, United States and Uruguay