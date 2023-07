The Air Hockey Tour through North Rhine-Westphalia in the run-up to the EuroHockey Championships 2023





We want to open up the game of hockey to everyone, generate interest in the sport of hockey, but most importantly, generate interest in hockey in the club! The Air Hockey Tour is in full swing and has already made its third stop. Tour stops include other major sporting events, city festivals and unusual locations such as the State Garden Show in Höxter. The aim is to present and involve local hockey clubs. In this way, the sport of hockey in NRW is to be brought more into focus.