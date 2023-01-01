HOCKEY x MUSIC - the EuroHockey Championships 2023 in Mönchengladbach become a Hockey/Music Festival





European Hockey Championships and a concert with one ticket! The EuroHockey Championships 2023 make the unthinkable possible. On six of the nine tournament days of the EuroHockey Championships 2023, a concert will take place after the last game of the day. All of this at no extra charge for visitors. Europe's stars will perform at Sparkassenpark Mönchengladbach not only with hockey sticks, but also with microphones. Clueso, Höhner, Hermes Housband, Querbeat, Kate Ryan and Rednex will put the icing on the cake for the European Hockey Championship.



