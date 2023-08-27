Men´s final day sold out





The men's final of the EuroHockey Championships 2023, which will take place from 18th to 27th August 2023 in the SparkassenPark in Mönchengladbach, is sold out. 9,500 spectators will see which men’s team will be crowned the new European Hockey Champions on 27th August from 15:00. All in all, six weeks before the start of the EuroHockey Championships 2023, the German Hockey Association is looking at encouraging ticket sales for the first major hockey event in Germany in 12 years. Only a few tickets are still available on a few more days. Fans should hurry if they want to be part of the 2023 hockey party.



