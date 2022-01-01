‘Success rate in penalty corner conversion is a team effort,’ says Indian Men's Hockey Team Captain Harmanpreet Singh

Ace dragflicker Harmanpreet Singh finished as the top scorer in the 2022-23 FIH Pro League







New Delhi: Indian Men’s Hockey Team Captain Harmanpreet Singh credited teamwork after finishing as the leading scorer in the recently concluded 2022-23 FIH Hockey Pro League. Harman finished the competition as the tournament's top scorer with 18 goals. The ace dragflicker was also the tournament's leading goal-scorer in the previous edition, scoring 18 goals in the previous edition as well. Harmanpreet was followed by Belgian Hendrickx Alexander, who scored 13 goals in the tournament, and British Bandurak Nicholas, who scored 12 goals in 16 games in the 2022-23 FIH Hockey Pro League.



