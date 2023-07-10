Without Asian Games gold, India will need wins in Pakistan, China or Spain

If India do not win the Asian Games gold medal, their next chance of securing a place in the Paris Olympics would be to earn a top-3 finish in the qualifying event in Pakistan in January 2024.



The International Hockey Federation (FIH) confirmed on Monday that China, Pakistan and Spain will host the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers taking place from 13 to 21 January 2024.



