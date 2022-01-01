Dilpreet Singh’s no-look overhead shot against World Champions Germany nominated for Poligras Magic Skill Award





New Delhi: Indian Men’s Hockey Team forward Dilpreet Singh has been nominated for the Poligras Magic Skill Award for his no-look overhead shot against World Champions Germany during the 2022-23 FIH Hockey Pro League season. The nominations for the Poligras Magic Skill Award for the 2022/23 FIH Hockey Pro League season were released on Monday, and the deadline to vote is 19th July at 3:30 a.m. IST. The winner will be announced on 21st July. The Poligras Magic Skill Award is decided by hockey viewers based on who they think had the best moment during the season.



