Indian Women’s Hockey Team departs for Matches in Germany and Spain

The Indian Team will be in action in Germany from 16-19 July 2023 and in Spain from 25-30 July 2023







Bengaluru: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team departed for their European tour from Bengaluru on Wednesday. The team will be first flying to Germany for the three-match series which will witness India taking on hosts Germany in two games, while they will also lock horns with China in one game.