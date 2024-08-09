Qualifiers for the Paris Olympic Games 2024

By Tariq Ali



12 teams from each men's and women's category will be participating in the Paris 2024 Olympic. The Field Hockey event to be held in Yves-du-Manoir stadium, Paris, France from July 27 to August 9, 2024.







France will play as the host of the event in both men's and women's hockey competitions.



Only the gold medalist from all the five continental championships 2023 in the both men's and women's category will automatically qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.



FIH will be organising four Qualifiers for Olympic Games two each in men's event (in Lahore, Pakistan and Valencia, Spain) and in women's event (in Valencia, Spain and Changzhou, China) to be held in January 2024.



Three teams from each FIH Olympic Qualifiers will appear in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.



In the two FIH Men's Olympic Hockey Qualifiers to be held in Lahore, Pakistan and Valencia, Spain, there will be total 16 teams participating 7 teams from Europe, 5 from Asia, 2 from Pan America and 1 each from Africa and Oceania.



Meanwhile, in the FIH Women's Hockey Qualifiers to be held in Valencia, Spain and Changzhou, China will have 8 teams from Europe, 4 from Asia, 3 from Pan America and 1 from Oceania.



The winners of the Continental Championships - 2023 will participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The following teams are participating in the five Continental Championships -2023



Oceania Cup - 2023 in Whangarei, Australia from 10 to 13 August, 2023:

Men's: Australia, New Zealand

Women's: Australia, New Zealand



EuroHockey Championship - 2023 in Monchengladbach, Germany from 19 to 27 August, 2023:

Men's: Austria, Belgium, England, France*, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, Wales

If the host France* won the EuroHockey Championship 2023, the other top ranked team will qualify.

Women's: Belgium, England, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Scotland, Spain



Asian Games - 2022 in Hangzhou, China from 11 to 24 September, 2023:

Men's: Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Oman, Thailand, Uzbekistan

Women's: China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Uzbekistan



Pan American Games - 2023 in Santiago, Chile from 25 October to 4 November, 2023:

Men's: Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Mexico, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, United States

Women's: Argentina, Canada, Chile, Cuba, Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago, United States, Uruguay



African Hockey Road to Paris - 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa from 29 October to 5 November, 2023:

Men's: Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe

Women's: Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe