‘Hockey India’s Match Officials Education and Development Plan will boost officiating standards in the country,’ says Umpire Javed Shaikh

Education plan aims to equip Umpires and Technical Officials currently officiating at the district and state level tournaments







New Delhi: Hockey India’s latest initiative — ‘Match Officials Education and Development Plan’ has been lauded by Javed Nuruddin Shaikh, FIH International Pro League Panel Umpire, and Moghul Mohammed Muneer, FIH International Pro League Panel Technical Official. The duo believes that this initiative will further help aspiring Umpires and Technical Officials enhance their skills and knowledge about the game.



