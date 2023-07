Squaw Valley Takes Home Gold at the 2023 U-16 Girls Nexus Championship



Images Taken by Dan Trevino



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The 2023 Junior Nexus Championship (NXC), presented by Osaka Hockey, continued this week with the U-16 Girls division at the Virginia Beach Regional Training Center in Virginia Beach, Va. Twelve teams comprised of players from across the country battled for the title over three days of tough competition.