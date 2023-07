Jiwa's Hawks eye Division One promotion in the JHL

By Jugjet Singh





Jiwa Mohan (yellow socks) briefing his players during a recent training session at DBKL Stadium, Kuala Lumpur. - Pic courtesy of Jiwa Mohan



KUALA LUMPUR: The Jiwa Mohan Hockey Academy will field three teams in the Junior Hockey League (JHL) on Aug 3-19, and the Hawks aim to fly into Division One.