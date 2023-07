Belgium and Germany locked at top of Girls Pool A in Krefeld; Czechs still 100% as Poland denied in Swansea

Belgium and Germany both stepped closer to formal qualification for the semi-finals of the girls EuroHockey U18 Championship in Krefeld as they shared a 0-0 draw. France are still in contention but their chances took a blow with a 1-1 draw against Scotland who were relegated as a result.