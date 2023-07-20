2023 AAU Junior Olympic Games Selections





VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Following evaluation at the 2023 Junior Nexus Championship, presented by Osaka Hockey, USA Field Hockey is pleased to announce the athletes who have been selected to play in the 2023 AAU Junior Olympic Games. This year’s event will take place at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa, from August 2 to 5. These selected athletes will have the opportunity to participate alongside some of the best athletes in other sports from across the country. AAU Junior Olympic Games athletes have until Thursday, July 20, 2023 to register online through their USA Field Hockey Membership Account.



