Pakistan certain about Asian Champions Trophy participation

Besides India and Pakistan, the tournament starting August 3, will feature Korea, Malaysia, Japan, and China at the revamped and relaid Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium.



Uthra Ganesan





Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs and Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur unveils the Asian Champions trophy in Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI



Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy is certain, with the sports minister indicating there would be no government hurdles to the team’s presence at the tournament.

https://sportstar.thehindu.com/hockey/asian-champions-trophy-pakistan-trophy-unveiled-pak-visa-saff-championship/article67075696.ece

