Hon’ble Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Shri Anurag Thakur unveils Trophy for the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023

‘Pass the Ball’ campaign was also launched during the grand event which took place at Major Dhyanchand National Stadium in New Delhi







New Delhi: Hockey India on Thursday hosted a grand unveiling event of the Trophy for the highly anticipated Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023. The elite event took place at the Major Dhyanchand National Stadium in New Delhi and it witnessed the Hon’ble Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Shri Anurag Thakur, unveil the coveted Trophy for the forthcoming event starting 3rd August where India, Korea, Malaysia, Japan, Pakistan, and China will vie for the Title.



