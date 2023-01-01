‘It's about the team playing to its strengths’



New Delhi: The Indian Men's Hockey Team Chief Coach Craig Fulton opened up on the team’s preparations for the upcoming crucial tournaments including the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 which will be followed by the high-stakes Hangzhou Asian Games, where the Indian team will be vying for direct qualification of the Paris Olympic Games 2024.



