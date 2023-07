Former hockey star relishes farm life

By Conrad Angula





Madelyn Jooste in action for Namibia against Botswana in 2003. Jooste scored two goals Namibia's 8-0 victory. Photos: contributed



Former Wanderers hockey star Madelyn Jooste, known as Madelyn Lessing then, entered Namibia’s sport history books after she led the junior women’s team to a historic third place to become the first captain to return home with a medal from a continental championship.