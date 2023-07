Home Field Feature: Cassie Campbell Field

The Cassie Campbell field is an integral part to the Brampton field hockey community and will set the stage for the 2023 National Championships







The Cassie Campbell Community Centre in Brampton, Ontario opened its water-based turf field in 2013. This facility has not only become a hub for the local field hockey community but has also gained national recognition as a quality venue for major field hockey events, such as this year’s U16 and U18 National Championships.