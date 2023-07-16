Indian Women’s Hockey Team gear up to kick off Germany tour against China

New Delhi: The Indian Women's Hockey Team will face off against China on Sunday in the first game of the Germany tour, where they will play three matches from 16th July to 19th July. The team led by ace goalkeeper Savita and Vice Captain Deep Grace Ekka will play one game against World No. 11 China on 16th July in Limburg, followed by two back-to-back matches against the hosts Germany in Wiesbaden, and Rüsselsheim, respectively, on 18th July and 19th July. The Indian Women's Hockey Team aims to utilize the tour for the preparation of the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023.



