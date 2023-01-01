‘The current Indian team will enjoy Chennai atmosphere as much as we did in 2007,’ says former India centre forward Shivendra Singh

Hockey India’s Chennai Chronicles encapsulates the city’s zest towards hockey ahead of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023







New Delhi: There is palpable excitement among hockey fans as international hockey returns to Chennai after 16 long years, with the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 set to begin on August 3rd at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore. Adding to the excitement, Hockey India's Chennai Chronicles Series revisits some of the city’s iconic matches, which have witnessed some mega rivalries unfold.



