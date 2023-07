Game 1 Match Report. IRL V Austria

Ireland opened their three game series on Thursday with a 1-2 defeat against Austria. The games, which are part of the final preparations ahead of the European Championships II, are hosted by Ireland from July 23-29 in Abbotstown. They are taking place over the next few days, finishing on Saturday July 15th with an afternoon game against the same opponents.