Australia, New Zealand and Fiji seal FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024 qualification





The Hockey5s Oceania Cup 2023 came to an end today in Gold Coast as Australia, New Zealand and Fiji secured the gold, silver and bronze medals respectively, in both men’s and women’s competition! With the top-3 classification, all three teams, across both genders, have now qualified for the FIH Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024!