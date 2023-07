Amsterdam Claims First Place Title at the 2023 U-18 Girls Nexus Championship



Images Taken by Dan Trevino



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The U-18 Girls division of the 2023 Junior Nexus Championship (NXC), presented by Osaka Hockey, concluded this Friday after three days of stellar competition. Sixteen teams comprised of athletes from around the country gathered at the Virginia Beach Regional Training Center in Virginia Beach, Va. to learn from top coaches and compete for the championship title.