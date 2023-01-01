Oceania Hockey5s Cup 2023 - Statistics

By Tariq Ali
Men's Competition
Australia won the inaugural Oceania Men's Hockey5s Cup - 2023 beating New Zealand by 6-4 in the final at Gold Coast Hockey Centre, Gold Coast, Australia. Fiji got the third position beating Solomon Islands by 6-1. Vanuatu defeated Papua New Guinea by 5-4 to secure the fifth position. Tonga was on the last seventh position.
Final Standings: 1 Australia 2 New Zealand 3 Fiji 4 Solomon Islands 5 Vanuatu 6 Papua New Guinea 7 Tonga
Top three teams Australia, New Zealand and Fiji qualified for the FIH Hockey5s Men's World Cup, Oman - 2024.
Highest scores of the match:
Australia 16-2 Vanuatu
Fiji 14-1 Tonga
New Zealand 12-0 Tonga
Australia 11-0 Tonga
Australia 11-2 Solomon Islands
Australia 10-0 Solomon Islands (Semi Final)
Australia 10-3 Fiji
Most individual goals in a match:
8 goals - Leevan Dutta, Fiji 14-1 Tonga
5 goals - Liam Kerr-Nelson, Australia 11-2 Solomon Islands
5 goals - Jakob Bell- Kake, New Zealand 12-0 Tonga
5 goals - Hiro Namo, Vanuatu 9-3 Tonga
Most individual goals in one edition:
21 goals - Liam Kerr-Nelson, Australia
16 goals - Leevan Dutta, Fiji
15 goals - Mitchell Pace, Australia
13 goals - Jakob Bell-Kake, New Zealand
12 goals - Hiro Namo, Vanuatu
10 goals - Joshua Commins, Australia
James Hickson, New Zealand
Jerome Edwards, Fiji
Women's Competition
Australia won by 3-1 against New Zealand in the final for Women's Oceania Hockey5s Cup at Gold Coast Hockey Centre, Gold Coast, Australia, 2023. Fiji got the third position beating Papua New Guinea by 6-2. Tonga stood on the fifth position defeating Solomon Islands by 2-1 in the shootout after the match ended in 3-3 in the scheduled time. Vanuatu was on the last seventh position.
Final Standings:
1 Australia 2 New Zealand 3 Fiji 4 Papua New Guinea 5 Tonga 6 Solomon Islands 7 Vanuatu
Top three teams Australia, New Zealand and Fiji qualified for the FIH Hockey5s Women's World Cup, Oman - 2024.
Most goals in a match:
New Zealand 13-1 Solomon Islands
Australia 12-0 Tonga
New Zealand 11-1 Tonga
Australia 11-0 Vanuatu
New Zealand 10-0 Papua New Guinea
New Zealand 12-1 Vanuatu
Australia 14-0 Papua New Guinea
Australia 12-1 Papua New Guinea (Semi Final)
Most individual goals in a match:
5 goals - Hayley Cox, New Zealand 13-1 Soloman Islands
5 goals - Hayley Cox, New Zealand 11-1 Tonga
5 goals - Eva Kernovske, Australia 14-0 Papua New Guinea
Most individual goals in one edition:
21 goals - Hayley Cox, New Zealand
16 goals - Jamie Zimmerman, Australia
14 goals - Eva Kernovske, Australia
11 goals - Lala Ravatu, Fiji
10 goals - Madeline Dooley, Australia
Holly Gilbar, Australia
Oriwa Hepi, New Zealand