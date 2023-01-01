Oceania Hockey5s Cup 2023 - Statistics

By Tariq Ali



Men's Competition

Australia won the inaugural Oceania Men's Hockey5s Cup - 2023 beating New Zealand by 6-4 in the final at Gold Coast Hockey Centre, Gold Coast, Australia. Fiji got the third position beating Solomon Islands by 6-1. Vanuatu defeated Papua New Guinea by 5-4 to secure the fifth position. Tonga was on the last seventh position.







Final Standings: 1 Australia 2 New Zealand 3 Fiji 4 Solomon Islands 5 Vanuatu 6 Papua New Guinea 7 Tonga



Top three teams Australia, New Zealand and Fiji qualified for the FIH Hockey5s Men's World Cup, Oman - 2024.



Highest scores of the match:

Australia 16-2 Vanuatu

Fiji 14-1 Tonga

New Zealand 12-0 Tonga

Australia 11-0 Tonga

Australia 11-2 Solomon Islands

Australia 10-0 Solomon Islands (Semi Final)

Australia 10-3 Fiji



Most individual goals in a match:

8 goals - Leevan Dutta, Fiji 14-1 Tonga

5 goals - Liam Kerr-Nelson, Australia 11-2 Solomon Islands

5 goals - Jakob Bell- Kake, New Zealand 12-0 Tonga

5 goals - Hiro Namo, Vanuatu 9-3 Tonga



Most individual goals in one edition:

21 goals - Liam Kerr-Nelson, Australia

16 goals - Leevan Dutta, Fiji

15 goals - Mitchell Pace, Australia

13 goals - Jakob Bell-Kake, New Zealand

12 goals - Hiro Namo, Vanuatu

10 goals - Joshua Commins, Australia

James Hickson, New Zealand

Jerome Edwards, Fiji



Women's Competition

Australia won by 3-1 against New Zealand in the final for Women's Oceania Hockey5s Cup at Gold Coast Hockey Centre, Gold Coast, Australia, 2023. Fiji got the third position beating Papua New Guinea by 6-2. Tonga stood on the fifth position defeating Solomon Islands by 2-1 in the shootout after the match ended in 3-3 in the scheduled time. Vanuatu was on the last seventh position.



Final Standings:

1 Australia 2 New Zealand 3 Fiji 4 Papua New Guinea 5 Tonga 6 Solomon Islands 7 Vanuatu



Top three teams Australia, New Zealand and Fiji qualified for the FIH Hockey5s Women's World Cup, Oman - 2024.



Most goals in a match:

New Zealand 13-1 Solomon Islands

Australia 12-0 Tonga

New Zealand 11-1 Tonga

Australia 11-0 Vanuatu

New Zealand 10-0 Papua New Guinea

New Zealand 12-1 Vanuatu

Australia 14-0 Papua New Guinea

Australia 12-1 Papua New Guinea (Semi Final)



Most individual goals in a match:

5 goals - Hayley Cox, New Zealand 13-1 Soloman Islands

5 goals - Hayley Cox, New Zealand 11-1 Tonga

5 goals - Eva Kernovske, Australia 14-0 Papua New Guinea



Most individual goals in one edition:

21 goals - Hayley Cox, New Zealand

16 goals - Jamie Zimmerman, Australia

14 goals - Eva Kernovske, Australia

11 goals - Lala Ravatu, Fiji

10 goals - Madeline Dooley, Australia

Holly Gilbar, Australia

Oriwa Hepi, New Zealand