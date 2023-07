‘Playing in Rourkela was a good stepping stone for international matches,’ says Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team forward Bhumiksha Sahu

Bhumiksha netted a whooping 18 goals for Hockey Madhya Pradesh in the recently concluded 13th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2023







Bengaluru: Hockey India recently conducted a string of National Championships at the world-class Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, the stadium which hosted players from all around the world earlier this year during the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar – Rourkela 2023.