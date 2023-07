EuroHockey U 18 Championships 2023 - II A & II B - Boys & Girls: Statistics

By Tariq Ali



EuroHockey U 18 Championships 2023 - II A - Boys, Alanya, Turkey, 10-15 July, 2023.







Final Standing:

1 France 2 Turkey 3 Ukraine 4 Croatia 5 Bulgaria 6 Finland



Most goals in a match:

France 30-0 Bulgaria

France 18-0 Finland

Turkey 11-0 Bulgaria

Ukraine 11-1 Finland

Ukraine 11-1 Bulgaria



Most individual goals in a match:

7 goals - Aristide Michaelis, France 30-0 Bulgaria

5 goals - Hugo Dolou, France 30-0 Bulgaria



Top Scorer:

13 goals - Arthur Morcrette - France



EuroHockey U 18 Championships 2023 - II B - Boys, 10-15 Swansea, Wales, July 9-15, 2023.



Final Standing:

1 Czech Republic 2 Italy 3 Switzerland 4 Wales 5 Lithuania 6 Luxembourg 7 Slovakia



Most goals in a match:

Switzerland 14-0 Slovakia

Czech Republic 14-1 Slovakia



Most individual goals in a match:

4 goals - Ribaudo Mattla, Switzerland 14-0 Slovakia

4 goals - Toms Frantisek, Czech Republic 14-1 Slovakia



Top Scorer:

9 goals - Ribaudo Mattla - Switzerland



EuroHockey U 18 Championships 2023 - II A - Girls, Zagreb, Croatia, 10-15 July, 2023:



Final Standing:

1 Italy 2 Czech Republic 3 Lithuania 4 Switzerland 5 Croatia



Most goals in a match:

Italy 5-2 Croatia



Top Scorers:

4 goals - Paola de Eleonara - Italy

4 goals - Nova Linda - Czech Republic



EuroHockey U 18 Championships 2023 - II B - Girls, Swansea, Wales, 9-14 July, 2023:



Final Standing:

1 Poland 2 Wales 3 Turkey



Most goals in a match:

Wales 5-0 Turkey



Most individual goals in a match:

3 goals - Hanna Wochna, Poland 4-0 Turkey



Top Scorer:

6 goals - Hanna Wochna - Poland