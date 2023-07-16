 

 

 



EuroHockey U 18 Championships 2023: Statistics

By Tariq Ali

Germany won the gold medal in the EuroHockey Championship U 18 Championships 2023 - Boys held in Krefeld Germany from 8 to 16 July, 2023.


Final Standing:
1 Germany 2 Belgium 3 Netherlands 4 Spain 5 England 6 Scotland 7 Ireland 8 Austria 9 Poland

Highest scores of the match:
Germany 12-0 Austria

Most individual goals in a match:
4 goals - Ben Hasbach, Germany 12-0 Austria

Top Scorers:
8 goals - Ben Hasbach, Germany
8 goals - Charlie Langendries - Belgium

Germany also won gold medal in EuroHockey U 18 Championships 2023 - Girls held in Krefeld, Germany from 8 to 16 July 2023.

Final Standing:
1 Germany 2 Belgium 3 Spain 4 England 5 Netherlands 6 France 7 Scotland 8 Ireland 9 Austria

Highest scores of the match:
Spain 10-0 Austria

Most individual goals in a match:
4 goals - Anouk Brouwer, Netherlands 8-0 France

Top Scorer:
4 goals - Anouk Brouwer - Netherlands 