EuroHockey U 18 Championships 2023: Statistics

By Tariq Ali



Germany won the gold medal in the EuroHockey Championship U 18 Championships 2023 - Boys held in Krefeld Germany from 8 to 16 July, 2023.







Final Standing:

1 Germany 2 Belgium 3 Netherlands 4 Spain 5 England 6 Scotland 7 Ireland 8 Austria 9 Poland



Highest scores of the match:

Germany 12-0 Austria



Most individual goals in a match:

4 goals - Ben Hasbach, Germany 12-0 Austria



Top Scorers:

8 goals - Ben Hasbach, Germany

8 goals - Charlie Langendries - Belgium



Germany also won gold medal in EuroHockey U 18 Championships 2023 - Girls held in Krefeld, Germany from 8 to 16 July 2023.



Final Standing:

1 Germany 2 Belgium 3 Spain 4 England 5 Netherlands 6 France 7 Scotland 8 Ireland 9 Austria



Highest scores of the match:

Spain 10-0 Austria



Most individual goals in a match:

4 goals - Anouk Brouwer, Netherlands 8-0 France



Top Scorer:

4 goals - Anouk Brouwer - Netherlands