EuroHockey U 18 Championships 2023: Statistics

By Tariq Ali
Germany won the gold medal in the EuroHockey Championship U 18 Championships 2023 - Boys held in Krefeld Germany from 8 to 16 July, 2023.
Final Standing:
1 Germany 2 Belgium 3 Netherlands 4 Spain 5 England 6 Scotland 7 Ireland 8 Austria 9 Poland
Highest scores of the match:
Germany 12-0 Austria
Most individual goals in a match:
4 goals - Ben Hasbach, Germany 12-0 Austria
Top Scorers:
8 goals - Ben Hasbach, Germany
8 goals - Charlie Langendries - Belgium
Germany also won gold medal in EuroHockey U 18 Championships 2023 - Girls held in Krefeld, Germany from 8 to 16 July 2023.
Final Standing:
1 Germany 2 Belgium 3 Spain 4 England 5 Netherlands 6 France 7 Scotland 8 Ireland 9 Austria
Highest scores of the match:
Spain 10-0 Austria
Most individual goals in a match:
4 goals - Anouk Brouwer, Netherlands 8-0 France
Top Scorer:
4 goals - Anouk Brouwer - Netherlands