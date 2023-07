Indian women’s hockey team suffers 3-2 defeat to China in first match of Germany tour

Navneet Kaur scored a brace for India but Xu Yanan's goal gave China the lead and the eventual win. The Indian women's hockey team will play Germany next on Tuesday.





India vs China, one-off hockey match (Picture by Hockey India)



The Indian women's hockey team lost 3-2 to the People’s Republic of China in a closely-fought match in Limburg, Germany, on Sunday.